OTT: Netflix's 'Tooth Pari' release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 20, 2023, 11:38 am 1 min read

'Tooth Pari' release date is out

Tanya Maniktala is a bonafide actor who has been praised for her performance in A Suitable Boy and Feels Like Ishq. The adept actor took to Instagram to post the first glimpse of her upcoming OTT release, titled Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. It is helmed by Pratim D Gupta. It will stream on OTT giant Netflix from April 20.

Cast and promo details

The quirky promo shows a story of a vampire (Maniktala) and a dentist (Shantanu Maheshwari). The project promises a stellar cast which includes Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Adil Hussain, and Sikandar Kher, among others. The team released the promo on World Oral Health Day. Maniktala captioned, "Recipe for the best love story - a vampire's missing fangs, a human dentist and a bloody meet-cute..."

Instagram post A post shared by tanyamaniktala on March 20, 2023 at 10:57 am IST