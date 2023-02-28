Entertainment

OTT details of Arnold Schwarzenegger's digital debut 'Fubar'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an evergreen star and the actor is set to make his OTT debut with Fubar. The seven-time Mr. Olympia will don a spy role in the upcoming action thriller. It will be released on the OTT giant Netflix on May 25. The streamer shared the teaser on their Twitter handle and fans cannot wait to see the Terminator actor again.

The story revolves around Schwarzenegger who discovers that his daughter is also part of the CIA. The duo then joins forces for a mission. The teaser of the eight-episodic series promises some stellar action. It is created by Nick Santora. Monica Barbaro stars as the protagonist's daughter. The supporting cast includes Jay Baruchel and Aparna Brielle, among others.

