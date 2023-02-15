Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video's 'Dead Ringers' gets a premiere date

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 15, 2023, 06:10 pm 1 min read

The modern take on 'Dead Ringers' received a premiere date

Amazon Prime Video is developing a modern take on David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers in the form of a web series. The OTT platform took to Twitter to announce the release date of the upcoming web series—April 21. The post was attached with some screen grabs of the upcoming psychological thriller series. The series revolves around a pair of twins who share everything—drugs and lovers.

Cast and crew of the film

Emmy nominee Alice Birch will serve as the creator of the series and it is bankrolled by Annapurna Television, Morgan Creek Entertainment, and Amazon Studios. Rachel Weisz will star as the protagonist twins whereas Michael Chernus, Poppy Liu, and Britne Oldford will play pivotal roles. The additional cast includes Jeremy Shamos, Jennifer Ehle, and Emily Meade. The series is cranked by Jody Lee Lipes.

A first look at #DeadRingers starring Rachel Weisz. The limited series is coming April 21. pic.twitter.com/29vf0CCmyp — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 14, 2023