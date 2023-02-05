Entertainment

Mindy Kaling scouting for upcoming Priyanka Chopra rom-com? Fans speculate

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 05, 2023, 08:21 pm 1 min read

Mindy Kaling is currently visiting India

Indian-American actor Mindy Kaling, who is also the co-creator of Netflix's popular Never Have I Ever, is in India and currently touring in Rajasthan. She has shared photos from Jaipur on Instagram, and fans were quick to speculate if she was scouting locations for her previously announced untitled romcom with Priyanka Chopra. Interestingly, the project's writer, Dan Goor, also accompanied Kaling on this trip.

Kaling and Chopra to play cousins in upcoming project

The upcoming Chopra-Kaling starrer was announced in 2019 and will be bankrolled by Universal Pictures. It reportedly revolves around a big fat Indian wedding where Kaling and Priyanka Chopra will play cousins. Kaling is known for promoting South Asian representation in American films and series. Fans are quite excited about this new collaboration and asked about the upcoming film in her post's comment section.

Take a look at photos shared by Mindy Kaling

