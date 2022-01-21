Entertainment

5 movies that got ruined because of wrong casting choices

Recently, during an interview, Priyanka Chopra agreed that the role of boxer Mary Kom should have gone to someone from the Northeast and not her. The film worked but her casting was criticized despite proven acting skills and dedicated training. And, this has happened with multiple major Bollywood projects: Stars were cast only to sink the ship single-handedly. We check out five such films.

#1 There was just nothing working for 'Haseena Parkar'

Shraddha Kapoor, who has often taken beatings for her performances, greeted us with a solo-led venture in 2017 in the form of Haseena Parkar. Not only was the role heavy (for her), the courtroom drama format was tough to present convincingly, too. But what felt forced the most was Kapoor's look as Dawood's sister. Be it the brownface/poor prosthetic job, she simply wasn't believable.

#2 Salman Khan in 'Tubelight' looked grossly misplaced

Salman Khan movies are known to work with the masses. Be it his shirtlessness or an emotion-evoking story, Bollywood can rely on the superstar for minting crores with every release. But sometimes it is Khan's stardom that affects his performances. And, this happened in Tubelight. Neither was his innocent guy act believable nor the treatment of a character who is supposed to be dimwitted.

#3 Another case of brownface, Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'

Unlike the two entries above, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 was well-received, by both critics and viewers. But of course, that doesn't erase the memory of Roshan's desperate attempt at playing Bihar mathematician-educationalist Anand Kumar. Trying to replicate accents, painting your face brown (do we have a dearth of talented dark-skinned actors?), and slinging a gamcha across your shoulder sadly don't make the cut.

#4 Katrina Kaif did not look interested in 'JTHJ' at all

Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan (JTHJ) was a melodramatic offering, going through a wide range of locales, times, and characters. But the most important character was that of Shah Rukh Khan, after which came Katrina Kaif's part. Sadly, the experienced star could hardly emote and looked disinterested throughout the film. Makers should have picked a different actress, preferably someone closer to SRK's age.

#5 Akshay Kumar as cricketer in 'Patiala House' was awfully unimpressive

Last but not the least, we have Akshay Kumar in Patiala House. Akki might be able to give life to every variation of patriot there is and churn out profit, but he failed on both of these accounts when it came to this 2011 venture. Kumar didn't do justice to his cricketer role and the film lacked the overall essence of the sport, too.