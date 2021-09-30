Vicky, Sara team up for Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are set to headline a romantic-comedy film, to be directed by Laxman Utekar. The yet-to-be-titled project marks the third collaboration between Utekar and filmmaker Dinesh Vijan after Luka Chuppi and Mimi. "It's based in MP, maybe Ujjain or Gwalior. It is a small-town love story, like my previous films, in which I had a social message," Utekar said.

Details

Vicky and Sara will create magic: Utekar

The cinematographer-director said that he was keen to explore a fresh pairing for his new project. "I always wanted to work with Vicky. He is such a fantastic performer. I am a fan of his. Sara has something in her and for this film she is apt, she will kill it. It is a fresh pairing and they will create magic," he said.

Film

Film will go on floors in November

Utekar said that he is finalizing the rest of the cast for the movie. From next week onward, the cast will have a dialect reading session to get the flavor of the town, Utekar said. The film will go on floors in November in a start to finish schedule. The makers plan to release it in 2022 in theaters.

The Immortal Ashwatthama

Kaushal, Khan are also working together in 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'

Notably, Kaushal and Khan are also working together on another project The Immortal Ashwatthama. The shooting of the movie, which will be wrapped up by January 2022, will take place in multiple locations such as UAE, Iceland, and India. Based on the brave King Ashwatthama from Mahabharata, the film was earlier scheduled to be shot extensively in Europe.

Vicky Kaushal

Kaushal currently has the following projects in hand

Meanwhile, Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sardar Udham, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video in October. He is also working with Manushi Chhillar in Vijay Krishna Acharya's The Great Indian Family. Kaushal replaced Varun Dhawan in Mr. Lele, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Information

Khan will be next seen in 'Atrangi Re'

Meanwhile, Khan will be next seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in the new Discovery Plus show Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan.