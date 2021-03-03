-
Vicky and Manushi's next with YRF gets a tentative title
Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar's movie with Yash Raj Films has got a tentative title.
Reports suggest that their movie will now be called The Great Indian Family or TGIF.
The film is touted to be from the comedy genre and the shoot is almost completed.
Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film's release date is not clear.
Kaushal is a busy man with many projects lined up
Kaushal is quite a busy man as he has several projects with him.
Apart from the aforementioned movie, he also has Shashank Khaitan's Mr. Lele and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.
The latter will mark the second collaboration between Dhar and Kaushal. They earlier came together for Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019, which made the actor a household name.
Chhillar to make her debut with YRF's 'Prithviraj'
Former Miss World Chhillar will make her debut with another YRF grand epic titled Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar.
The film will release this Diwali on November 5. It has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.
The film will clash with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, which is opening in theaters on the same day. Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.