Netflix has hit a massive six this time! The streaming behemoth has shared an astounding slate of 71 unseen features that will be released throughout 2021 alone. To sustain the hype and kill boredom once and for all, the brand is guaranteeing that one unseen feature will be released every week on the platform. So, Netflix-and-chill throughout this year, folks!

Ambitious run Netflix is releasing a new trilogy in month-long gaps

Netflix is going ballistic at a time when studios like Warner Bros are testing performances of the same film in theaters and HBO Max. This year, it'll release the complete, unseen trilogy of Fear Street, with each of its films releasing within a month-long gap only. Some of the unseen features might even start full-blown franchises, such as Wish Dragon by Sony Pictures Animation.

Versatile line-up Arsenal: Not just quantity but quality and variety, too

It's not just the quantity but quality and variety, too, as Netflix has action flicks like Red Notice and Outside the Wire in its arsenal, while its comedy genre database includes Don't Look Up, a political satire that has just way too many stars for one film. Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew Perry, Meryl Streep - all in that film!

Details Indian projects include Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The White Tiger'

There are some exciting Indian projects that Netflix has embraced this year as well. Come January 22, the streamer will release The White Tiger starring Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and is based on Aravind Adiga's eponymous bestseller novel released in 2008. It revolves around the rebellion of an innocent, working-class Indian man.

Other ventures Parineeti Chopra's film coming in February, Madhavan's film being shot