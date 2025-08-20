Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh in trouble: Fraud case explained

Vishal met director Prem Shankar Rai in 2017, who introduced him to several others associated with Boss. He was allegedly persuaded to invest in the film with a promise of profit. A meeting with Singh was also arranged to convince him. Vishal reportedly deposited ₹32.6L from his and his brother's firm into various accounts and was later declared a producer of the film in July 2018. The businessman invested another ₹1.25cr in the project, bringing his investment to over ₹1.57cr.

Further details

Singh threatened to kill Vishal: Complaint

Vishal was assured 50% of the profits from Boss but allegedly did not receive his share even after the film's release. He further claimed that when he demanded his dues, Singh threatened to kill him. After no action was taken on his complaint at the Cantonment police station and by the police commissioner, he moved the court, which directed the police to register an FIR against Singh and three others under fraud charges.