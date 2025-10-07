Who is Maithili Thakur? Singer rumored to contest Bihar elections

Folk singer Maithili Thakur has been in the news recently after meeting BJP leaders Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Vinod Tawde. This has led to speculation that she might contest the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. She is best known for her Bhojpuri and Maithili folk songs, viral social media performances, and her tag as Bihar's "State Icon." Here's everything you need to know about her.

Musical beginnings Early life and family background Thakur was born in Benipatti, Madhubani district, Bihar, to Ramesh and Bharti Thakur, both Maithil musicians and music teachers based in Delhi. She began learning music from her grandfather at the age of four and started performing at jagrans and other musical events by the time she was 10. Along with her two brothers Ayachi and Rishav, she received training in Maithili Folk, harmonium, Hindustani classical music, and tabla from their grandfather and father.

Twitter Post 'The family that left Bihar when Lalu Raj came...' वर्ष 1995 में बिहार में लालू राज आने पर जो परिवार बिहार छोड़कर चले गए, उस परिवार की बिटिया सुप्रसिद्ध गायिका मैथिली ठाकुर जी बदलते बिहार की रफ्तार को देखकर फिर से बिहार आना चाहती हैं।



आज गृह राज्यमंत्री @nityanandraibjp जी और मैंने उनसे आग्रह किया कि बिहार की जनता के लिए और… pic.twitter.com/DrFtkxQWo0 — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) October 5, 2025

Career highlights Career in music Thakur gained recognition after participating in Zee TV's Little Champs in 2011. She later took part in Indian Idol Junior and went on to win the "i-genius Young Singing Star" contest in 2016. This led to the release of her first album, Ya Rabba, under Universal Music. Her videos of traditional folk songs from Bihar in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi went viral on social media, further boosting her popularity.

Political aspirations 'I would like to contest from my home constituency...' Thakur has expressed her desire to contest the Bihar assembly elections from her home constituency in Benipatti. Speaking to reporters, she said, "I would like to contest from my home constituency... my village, if given a poll ticket. I have a special connection to that place." "Starting from there will also give me a chance to learn. Meeting people, talking to them... I will understand more if I start from my village," she added.