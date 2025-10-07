Is Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar' 'anti-MeToo'? 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap 's latest release Nishaanchi is currently playing in theaters. Simultaneously, he is making global headlines with his upcoming film Bandar, which recently premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The premiere was attended by the film's lead cast and crew, including actor Bobby Deol . Early reviews have called Bandar a "very provocative film," with some critics calling it "anti-MeToo."

Director's clarification 'It has nothing to do with MeToo': Kashyap In an interview with SCREEN, Kashyap addressed the speculation and clarified the film's intent. He stated, "It has nothing to do with MeToo. See when a film is about a false rape accusation case, those conversations happen." "But MeToo is about power, somebody using a position of power to do something. This film has nothing to do with that kind of powerplay or that kind of sexual angle so it has nothing to do with MeToo."

Screenplay selection On why he didn't write the script Kashyap also revealed that the screenplay was written by Sudip Sharma, who has previously worked on Udta Punjab, Sonchiriya, Paatal Lok, and Kohrra. He said, "I didn't have the time to write the script. And I was of the opinion it's a very complex subject but only if Sudip Sharma agrees to write it is only when I'll direct it." "And he fortunately agreed and that's how it happened."