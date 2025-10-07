Nagarjuna Akkineni's 100th film rumored to be titled 'Lottery King'

There are also rumors that Akkineni's sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, may have cameo appearances in his 100th film. The trio had previously shared screen space in the cult-classic Manam. Meanwhile, as of now, the movie is tentatively titled KING100. He made the announcement during his appearance on the ZEE Telugu show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi. The actor revealed, "It will be a grand film."

Film details

Akkineni to return as full-fledged hero

KING100 set to be directed by Ra Karthik, is expected to be an action-packed family drama. Reportedly, the film "has been in the making for 6-7 months." While details about the cast and crew are still under wraps, fans are eagerly anticipating Akkineni's comeback as a full-fledged lead. He has promised that this film will showcase his return to the hero image after his recent villainous roles.