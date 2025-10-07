Nagarjuna Akkineni's 100th film rumored to be titled 'Lottery King'
What's the story
Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is reportedly considering the title Lottery King for his upcoming 100th film, reported 123 Telugu. However, there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers yet. As per the outlet, the film is expected to be released in May 2026. The project will reportedly be launched by Chiranjeevi with other industry bigwigs in attendance.
Production updates
Possible cameo appearances by Akkineni family
There are also rumors that Akkineni's sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, may have cameo appearances in his 100th film. The trio had previously shared screen space in the cult-classic Manam. Meanwhile, as of now, the movie is tentatively titled KING100. He made the announcement during his appearance on the ZEE Telugu show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi. The actor revealed, "It will be a grand film."
Film details
Akkineni to return as full-fledged hero
KING100 set to be directed by Ra Karthik, is expected to be an action-packed family drama. Reportedly, the film "has been in the making for 6-7 months." While details about the cast and crew are still under wraps, fans are eagerly anticipating Akkineni's comeback as a full-fledged lead. He has promised that this film will showcase his return to the hero image after his recent villainous roles.