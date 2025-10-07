Scientists reveal how rotating black holes produce relativistic jets

Theoretical physicists from Goethe University, Frankfurt have made a significant discovery about the formation of relativistic particle jets by rotating black holes . Their research involved advanced computer simulations to study plasma and electromagnetic fields around black holes. This has given us a better understanding of how these energetic jets are produced in the universe.

Simulation insights The role of magnetic reconnection and plasmoids The team's simulations confirmed that the Blandford-Znajek mechanism is a key player in jet formation. They also found that magnetic reconnection is crucial for energy conversion, breaking and reconnecting magnetic field lines to create plasma, heat, and radiation. This process produces plasmoids—small structures of charged plasma moving at nearly light speed—mainly in the black hole's equatorial plane.

Role of plasmoids Plasmoids' role in relativistic jet formation As energy is converted, heavily charged plasma moves close to the black hole's surface at nearly light speed, creating plasmoids. These structures were seen in the simulations' equatorial plane, highlighting their importance in forming relativistic jets. The jets accelerate particles to relativistic speeds, impacting galaxies and quasars while shaping cosmic evolution.