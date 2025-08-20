Boney Kapoor regrets losing Salman, Fardeen for 'No Entry 2'

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has expressed disappointment over not being able to keep the original cast for his upcoming film No Entry 2. The sequel, announced in 2019, will now star Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in place of Salman Khan , Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor . In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, he said that they waited for almost eight to 10 years, but things didn't materialize.

Cast change 'Yeh humara loss hai...we will miss them' Kapoor acknowledged the impact of the casting change, saying, "Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast." "We waited for almost 8-10 years, but somehow things didn't happen. We will miss them." He also praised Khan, Anil, and Fardeen as "the original three boys in No Entry," adding they were "most loved."

Delayed decision Kapoor reflects on long wait for original cast Kapoor further reflected on the long wait for the original cast, saying, "So much time passed by just waiting, and now we might get a new setup with some new things in it." "But I lost the chance. The train left the station and now I regret we don't have the same setup."