Hulk through the years: How Hollywood shaped the green goliath

The character of Hulk has changed quite a lot since the superhero made his debut in the US cinema. From early portrayals to modern-day adaptations, every iteration has brought something unique to the screen. Here's how the character of Hulk has evolved, the key cinematic milestones, and changes in portrayal. Let's take a look.

#1 'Hulk' (2003) - A new beginning Directed by Ang Lee, the 2003 film Hulk marked a new era for the character. This one delved into Bruce Banner's psychological battles and his relationship with his father, bringing out the complexity of Banner's character along with action. Though it received mixed reviews, it paved the way for future portrayals by showcasing the depth of Banner's inner turmoil and his transformation into Hulk.

#2 'The Incredible Hulk' (2008) - A fresh take The Incredible Hulk in 2008, directed by Louis Leterrier and starring Edward Norton, rebooted the franchise with an action-oriented focus. With improved special effects, the audience got to witness dynamic fight scenes. This better-received film than its predecessor showcased Banner's struggle and integrated Hulk into the Marvel Cinematic Universe more seamlessly.

#3 Mark Ruffalo's debut in 'The Avengers' (2012) Mark Ruffalo made his Bruce Banner debut in 2012's The Avengers, adding yet another dimension to the character. His portrayal was lauded for its intelligence and vulnerability, all while keeping an underlying sense of humor intact. The film also brought motion capture technology into play, adding a whole lot of Hulk's physicality on screen. Ruffalo's performance became the definitive one among fans and critics alike.