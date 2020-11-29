Last updated on Nov 29, 2020, 11:52 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Dasgupta
It's too early to judge the response to The Princess Switch: Switched Again.
However, the movie that released on Netflix on November 19 is already keeping its fans on the edge with rumors of a third film.
This time, it's none other than actor Vanessa Hudgens confirming it.
And, it IS about the prospects of Hudgens adding another "herself" to the upcoming film.
Hudgens played dual roles in the first Princess Switch film.
Now, the audience is seeing her expand her screen presence with another doppelganger in this Netflix sequel.
But enough is enough, says Hudgens, as she is still reeling under the confusions arising from playing three characters looking alike.
And, the added effort of playing a third "herself" has been confusing her technically, too.
"We're already at max outrageous here with three characters, we're just going to keep it at that," Hudgens said.
"I would 100% lose my mind if I tried to add another me, even though it would probably be Scottish [and] I love that accent and it would be a great excuse to master the Scottish accent. But no, that's not happening," announced the star.
Netflix experimented with this Christmas romantic comedy flavor by releasing The Princess Switch in 2018.
In this film, baker Stacy switches identity with Lady Margaret to explore each other's lives just because they look identical to each other.
The sequel in 2020 introduces a cunning doppelganger named Lady Fiona who wants to dethrone Margaret, thus making Hudgens play three roles in the sequel.
Officials have confirmed the third installment will film in Scotland with a November 2021 release date, just like the past movie releases.
Theorists suggest that Netflix is building its own Christmas universe by cross-referencing Aldovia in A Christmas Prince (2017) and The Knight Before Christmas (2019).
Interestingly, A Christmas Prince lead characters Queen Amber and King Richard had a cameo in Princess Switch sequel.
