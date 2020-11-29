Actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has once again slammed fellow actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, this time for allegedly spreading misinformation. She said they "laughed" at the demolition of Kangana's building in Mumbai earlier in September. Calling them "B-grade actors" again, she said she wanted to drag them to court but had been advised otherwise by Kangana. Here's more.

Details 'Deeply hurt to see B-grade actors laughing at the demolition'

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Rangoli wrote, "One thing I cannot ignore and want to say when we were going through the most difficult time as a family I was deeply hurt to see B-grade actors like Swara and Tapasee mocked and laughed at Kangana's demolished house (sic)." The said demolition order was quashed by the Bombay High Court on Friday.

Details Please watch out for such frustrated women, Rangoli added

In her note, Rangoli stated she could drag Swara and Taapsee to court, but Kangana "does not want any action against them." "People, please watch out for these frustrated, jealous and simply B-grade women, do not believe anything they endorse about Kangana," she further wrote. "Please be wary of such anti-social elements...I will keep informing you about such shameless fellows in future as well."

Instagram Post You can read Rangoli Chandel's post here

Instagram post A post shared by rangoli_r_chandel on November 28, 2020 at 7:00 pm IST

HC order 'Actuated by malice': Bombay HC quashed the demolition order

The Bombay High Court on Friday said that the demolition work carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Kangana's building in Mumbai was "actuated by malice." A part of the building was demolished on September 9, based on allegations of illegal constructions. However, Kangana alleged the action was taken in retaliation to her criticism of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

Quote It's the victory of the democracy: Kangana

Celebrating the High Court's verdict, Kangana tweeted, "Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a hero (sic)."

Similar controversy Kangana earlier called Swara and Taapsee 'needy outsiders'