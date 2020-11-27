Matthew Perry is engaged, people! The news itself brings out a whirlwind of emotions for fans of Chandler Bing, because this F.R.I.E.N.D.S character, one of the indubitably popular and iconic guys in TV history, is a mess when it comes to women. But that is not how Bing's real life is as Perry's announcement is steady, romantic and reassuring for his fan community.

Details Sweet acknowledgement: "I happened to be dating the greatest woman"

Perry reportedly told People Magazine about his relationship status and had no qualms about admitting that his woman is "the greatest on this planet". "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," said the actor. His fiancee Molly Hurwitz, a talent manager, is 29, while he is 51.

About Hurwitz is a talent manager, works for a firm

Hurwitz works for a firm that represents screenwriters, actors and directors; the Hollywood connection that almost always seems to work for Perry when it comes to his love interests also clicks here. Perry had dated several top actresses during his prime time, including Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan of Mean Girls. However, he has never married and so, this is his first engagement.

Instagram revelation Perry, Hurwitz have been dating for two years

Perry and Caplan dated for six years, but called it off because he didn't want to get married. But this time it's serious. Before Perry's confession, Hurwitz had publicized their romance this year on Instagram, which stated that they have been dating for two years. "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer," Hurwitz had written on Perry's Instagram profile.

