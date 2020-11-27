-
27 Nov 2020
'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' star Matthew Perry engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
Matthew Perry is engaged, people!
The news itself brings out a whirlwind of emotions for fans of Chandler Bing, because this F.R.I.E.N.D.S character, one of the indubitably popular and iconic guys in TV history, is a mess when it comes to women.
But that is not how Bing's real life is as Perry's announcement is steady, romantic and reassuring for his fan community.
Details
Sweet acknowledgement: "I happened to be dating the greatest woman"
Perry reportedly told People Magazine about his relationship status and had no qualms about admitting that his woman is "the greatest on this planet".
"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," said the actor.
His fiancee Molly Hurwitz, a talent manager, is 29, while he is 51.
About
Hurwitz is a talent manager, works for a firm
Hurwitz works for a firm that represents screenwriters, actors and directors; the Hollywood connection that almost always seems to work for Perry when it comes to his love interests also clicks here.
Perry had dated several top actresses during his prime time, including Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan of Mean Girls.
However, he has never married and so, this is his first engagement.
Instagram revelation
Perry, Hurwitz have been dating for two years
Perry and Caplan dated for six years, but called it off because he didn't want to get married.
But this time it's serious.
Before Perry's confession, Hurwitz had publicized their romance this year on Instagram, which stated that they have been dating for two years.
"Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer," Hurwitz had written on Perry's Instagram profile.
Titles
Perry joins Leonardo DiCaprio for Netflix's 'Don't Look Up'
On the work front, Perry is set to do what he does best, which is comedy.
He is one of the A-listers among biggies Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and Meryl Streep starring in a Netflix film titled Don't Look Up.
This is a space comedy that puts two modest astronomers into perils when they are tasked to tell media about an incoming, fatal asteroid.