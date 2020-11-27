Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan, who recently announced his engagement with long-time girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal, is set to tie the knot with her on December 1. In a recent interview, Aditya revealed that they will have a simple wedding at a temple. The couple, who met on the sets of their film Shaapit in 2010, will host a small reception after the wedding.

Details 'It will be a very simple wedding with 50 people'

Revealing the details of the wedding ceremony, Aditya told SpotboyE that it will be an intimate ceremony with just 50 people on the guest list. "Because of COVID-19, we can invite only close friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding. It will be a very simple temple wedding and a small reception after that," he said.

Details Aditya calls marriage 'a new chapter in my life'

Aditya disclosed that though he has known Shweta for over 10 years, he is excited about the "new chapter in my life." "I am looking forward to my life with Shweta," he said, adding that she completes his life. "We know each other as boyfriend-girlfriend, but people say things change after marriage. So let's see," the singer-actor added.

Quote 'We are each other's missing jigsaw puzzle pieces'

"We have known each other for 12 years and we have been dating for 10 years. In a way we complete the puzzle of life by being the missing jigsaw pieces...That's what people say. A lot of emotions are churning within me," Aditya added.

Announcement Aditya recently announced wedding plans on social media

Last month, Aditya, who is the son of veteran singer Udit Narayan, gave a sweet surprise to his fans by making his wedding announcement. Sharing an adorable picture with Shweta, he wrote, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December (sic)."

Instagram Post Here is Aditya's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by adityanarayanofficial on November 27, 2020 at 4:43 pm IST

Relationship 'We have seen a lot of ups and downs together'

Sharing his love story, Aditya had earlier revealed that he met Shweta on the sets of their movie Shaapit. Though initially, Shweta had wanted to remain friends, the two soon took the plunge. "Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups and downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now," he had stated.

Information Earlier, Aditya was rumored to be dating Neha Kakkar

Earlier this year, there were rumors about Aditya dating singer Neha Kakkar when they were a part of the reality show Indian Idol 11. However, the rumors later turned out to be a mere publicity gimmick meant to surge the TRP of the singing show.

