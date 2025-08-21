'Losing India could…': Nikki Haley's China warning to Trump

Nikki Haley , the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, has warned that relations between Washington and New Delhi are near a breaking point. In a Newsweek op-ed published on Wednesday, she stressed the importance of mending these ties if America wants to counter China's expanding global ambitions. The warning comes amid recent tensions after Washington imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods, with an additional 25% levy set to take effect, raising the total duty to 50%.

Tariff tension Haley calls tariffs a 'strategic disaster' Haley, a Republican and a critic of President Donald Trump, has expressed her disapproval of the 25% tariffs imposed by his administration on Indian goods. The tariffs were levied after India continued its purchase of Russian oil, which has been a point of contention. She warned that "scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a strategic disaster."

Diplomatic dialogue Trump should talk to Modi directly, Haley says Haley has urged Trump to hold direct talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve trade disputes and align shared goals. She stressed that the US must not treat India as an adversary like China, which has so far avoided sanctions for its Russian oil purchases. "The United States should not lose sight of what matters most: our shared goals. To face China, the United States must have a friend in India," she wrote.

Strategic ally Haley lists India's strategic importance to US Haley also highlighted India's strategic importance to the US in her op-ed. She said New Delhi is important for Washington's plan of shifting supply chains from China. She said India has manufacturing capabilities at a scale similar to China's for products like textiles, cheap phones, and solar panels. She also pointed out India's growing defense ties with US allies such as Israel and its security role in the Middle East as key advantages for Washington.