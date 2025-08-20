Russia-Ukraine peace deal could help 'get to heaven': Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could improve his chances of getting into heaven. In an interview with Fox News, the 79-year-old president jokingly said his odds of entering were low at the moment. "I want to try and get to heaven if possible," he said on the morning show Fox & Friends.

Religious shift Trump hosted Zelenskyy, European leaders at White House Trump's comments come after he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House. The president has previously expressed his desire to end the Russia-Ukraine war in a bid to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Notably, since surviving an assassination attempt last year, Trump has adopted a more religious tone, even saying he was "saved by God to make America great again" during his inauguration.

Faith influence Trump's spiritual adviser backs president's comments Trump has also appointed a spiritual adviser, Paula White, who has led prayer gatherings at the White House. His Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said she believed "the president was serious" about his comments on Ukraine. Leavitt, who also holds prayer sessions before her briefings, said she hopes everyone in the room wants to get to heaven.