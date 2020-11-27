The tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput triggered a huge debate around nepotism, after which many stars were trolled. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also subjected to online hatred. Talking about the rise in trolling faced by celebrities, the actor said, "Everyone is sitting at home (and) a lot of people are without jobs." Here's more on what she said.

Details 'People have a lot of time, hence they are trolling'

Trolling on social media has significantly increased amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and after Sushant's death. Talking about the same, Kareena said, "I just feel that the lockdown and pandemic have caused a lot of chaos in people's minds and we have got a lot of time on our hands." "People are just over-discussing, over-analyzing, and over-trolling things (sic)."

Trolling 'One must not get into others' hair'

Further addressing the topic of trolling and online hatred, Kareena said that people are just bored and the pandemic is taking a toll on everyone. "The idea is that everyone should just be happy in their space and not get into each others' hair. If trolling makes someone happy then so be it," she said in an interview with The Quint.

Earlier, Kareena was trolled for 'nepotism' comment

Kareena, who hails from the famous Kapoor family, has often been a target when it comes to nepotism. Talking about the existence of nepotism in Bollywood, she had earlier said that she found the debate weird as people had the power to make or break a star. She added that if people had a problem with star kids, they must not watch their movies.

Debate Sushant's death reignited the nepotism debate

After Sushant's death on June 14, many theories around his demise were floated and lack of acceptance in the film industry was one of them. Fans claimed that since Sushant was an "outsider" and not a star kid, he was poorly treated and this sparked the nepotism debate. Movies such as Sadak 2 and Khaali Peeli, featuring star kids, were widely trolled and boycotted.

