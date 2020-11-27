Amid the appreciation that director Anurag Basu received for his recently-released dark comedy movie Ludo, a section of people have come to slam the filmmaker for allegedly showing Hinduism in a demeaning manner. Addressing a scene featuring actor Rajkummar Rao, many social media users trolled the movie and called Anurag "Hinduphobic." Ludo was released on November 12. Here is more on this.

Scene What was wrong with Rajkummar's scene from 'Ludo'?

The controversial Ramleela scene features Rajkummar as Ravana's sister Surpanakha as she encounters Lord Rama. The actor utters the words, "Hey sundar nar, main teri deewani hoon, tu mera Bajirao, main teri Mastani hoon," followed by a Hindi cuss word. This did not sit well with many from the Hindu community and they bashed the film and director Anurag.

Details Twitter users angry with Anurag for disrespecting Hindu Gods

Users on social media said the scene was shameful and demeaning, and termed Anurag "Hinduphobic." Sharing the scene, a user wrote, "Use of abusive language while showing a scene from Ramayan is disrespectful," while using the trend "Hinduphobic Anurag Basu." Another user asked, "Would Anurag Basu ever show such scenes of other religions and dream of being untouched?"

Twitter Post You can watch the controversial clip here

Use of Abusive Language while showing a scene from Ramayan..!



Rajkumar Rao who is playing Surkpnakha is seen abusing in scene..!



This is defaming of Holy Scripture Ramayan..!@Av_ADH#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu pic.twitter.com/Xv9ht86BMk — 🚩Harshad Dhamale™ 🇮🇳 (@iDivineArjuna) November 27, 2020

Twitter Post 'Hindus, unite and boycott Anurag Basu's film'

Ludo directed by #Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu chooses to depict our gods in such a demeaning manner.



We have just seen how a cartoon led to #Parisbehading and worldwide protests



Would Anurag Basu ever show such scenes of other religions and dream of being untouched ? pic.twitter.com/k1imuql0DA — Guruprasad Gowda (@Gp_hjs) November 27, 2020

Trolls 'Country is getting Ram Mandir, defaming Ramleela is wrong'

Slamming the movie over the scene, another Twitter user wrote, "Ramleela is a devotional play for Hindus for their spiritual emotion unto Shri Ram. The country is getting set to build grand Ram Mandir and Hinduphobic Anurag Basu has denigrated Ramleela in film Ludo (sic)." Apart from the Ramleela scene, many other sequences showing Hindu gods and practices were slammed as well.

Film 'Ludo' received positive reviews from critics

Ludo, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar, Pankaj Tripathi and others, was released on November 12 and has managed to impress the audience and critics. The comical blend of four different stories weaved together with reference to the board game of Ludo has garnered appreciation for its screenplay, cinematography and music. In fact, the makers are also planning a sequel to the movie.

Similar incident Recently, Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' was also called 'Hinduphobic'