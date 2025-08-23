Arsenal sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace for £67.5 million

Arsenal have officially signed forward Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in a deal worth £67.5 million. The Gunners announced the signing ahead of their Premier League match against Leeds United on Saturday. As per Sky Sports News, the transfer includes a guaranteed fee of £60 million and an additional £7.5 million in add-ons, taking Arsenal's total summer transfer expenditure to £260-plus million. Here's more.

Contract details Eze signs 4-year contract with Arsenal Eze has signed a four-year contract with Arsenal, with an option for another year. He will wear the No. 10 shirt, a number previously worn by club legends like Dennis Bergkamp, Mesut Ozil, and Robin van Persie. This move comes after Tottenham Hotspur's attempt to sign him was thwarted by their North London rivals. Despite Spurs believing they had an agreement with Palace and Eze on Wednesday, Arsenal swooped in to hijack the deal.

Transfer history Arsenal's long-standing interest in Eze Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in Eze, who is a former academy player and self-proclaimed Arsenal fan. The club explored a potential deal earlier this transfer window but prioritized other squad strengthening and contract renewals. Tottenham Hotspur later showed interest after Morgan Gibbs-White signed a new contract at Nottingham Forest and James Maddison suffered an ACL injury.

Player profile Eze's potential impact at Arsenal Eze is known for his electric playing style, ball control, and ability to break defenses. He ended last season as one of the country's hottest prospects, scoring in six consecutive games. His performances included both FA Cup semi-final and final goals that helped Crystal Palace win their first major honor. Eze also helped Palace win the 2025 FA Community Shield versus Liverpool. Now, Arsenal hopes Eze will add a new dimension to their attack.

Stats 34 goals and 23 assists in the Premier League Eze made 169 appearances for Palace, scoring 40 goals in all competitions. He also made 28 assists. Last season, the Englishman bagged 14 goals and 11 assists for the Eagles, including 8 apiece in the Premier League. Overall, 34 of his goals for Palace came in the Premier League from 147 matches. He owns 23 assists in the Premier League.

New signing! It was only ever Arsenal.



A boyhood Gooner, our new number 10 – welcome home, Ebere