Pep Guardiola defends decision to start James Trafford against Tottenham

Manchester City suffered a disappointing 0-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Matchday 2 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Saturday. Pep Guardiola 's decision to deploy a high defensive line proved costly for Manchester City. The strategy led to Spurs scoring their opening goal and exposed goalkeeper James Trafford, who had a shaky performance on his home debut. However, Guardiola defended his decision to start Trafford.

Decision I decided to continue [with him], says Guardiola "James made a good first game and I decided to continue [with him]," said Guardiola in a post-match conference. "The keeper is a special position, of course, to have more consistency in the goal. When I take decisions in the first part of the season for all the players who play one or two games, everyone thinks 'OK this is the starting line-up, these are the players who are going to play', but with these amount of games, everyone will play." "It was just today I decided that."

Debut struggles Trafford's tough debut at Etihad Stadium Trafford, who joined City from Burnley for £27 million this summer, had a tough time in his first match at Etihad Stadium. Trafford's howler gifted Joao Palhinha a goal in first-half stoppage time. The young goalkeeper was left dallying on the ball as City tried to play out from the back. Trafford's attempted pass was intercepted by Pape Matar Sarr, before the loose ball was picked up by Richarlison and scored by Palhinha.