Cristiano Ronaldo completes 100 goals for Al-Nassr: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for a major trophy with Al-Nassr continues after his team lost to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final. The match ended in a 2-2 draw after normal time and went to penalties, where Al-Ahli emerged victorious 5-3. Notably, playing his 113th match for the Saudi Pro League club, veteran Ronaldo has completed 100 goals. We decode his stats.
Goals
100-plus goals with four different clubs and Portugal
As mentioned, Ronaldo completed 100 goals for Al-Nassr. He is now the first player ever to score 100+ goals for four different clubs and the national team of Portugal. Ronaldo scored 145 goals for Manchester United across two spells. He scored a whopping 450 goals for Real Madrid. Ronaldo also smashed 101 goals for Juventus and he now owns 100 goals for Al-Nassr. For Portugal, the star forward has smashed 138 international goals.
Al-Nassr
Breaking down Ronaldo's goals summary for Al-Nassr
Ronaldo scored 14 goals in 19 appearances for Al-Nassr in the 2022-23 season after leaving Manchester United. The next season, he bagged 50 goals in 51 matches for the club in all competitions. In the 2024-25 season, Ronaldo bagged 35 goals in 41 matches. In the ongoing season, he owns one goal from two appearances. 74 of his goals for Al-Nassr have come in the Saudi Pro League from 77 matches. He has won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot in 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Do you know?
801 career club goals
In total, Ronaldo has raced to 801 club career goals from 1,064 matches. Earlier in may 2025, Ronaldo completed 800 club career goals after scoring in the final matchweek of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season.