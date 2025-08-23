Cristiano Ronaldo completes 100 goals for Al-Nassr: Decoding his stats

Cristiano Ronaldo 's quest for a major trophy with Al-Nassr continues after his team lost to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final. The match ended in a 2-2 draw after normal time and went to penalties, where Al-Ahli emerged victorious 5-3. Notably, playing his 113th match for the Saudi Pro League club, veteran Ronaldo has completed 100 goals. We decode his stats.

Goals 100-plus goals with four different clubs and Portugal As mentioned, Ronaldo completed 100 goals for Al-Nassr. He is now the first player ever to score 100+ goals for four different clubs and the national team of Portugal. Ronaldo scored 145 goals for Manchester United across two spells. He scored a whopping 450 goals for Real Madrid. Ronaldo also smashed 101 goals for Juventus and he now owns 100 goals for Al-Nassr. For Portugal, the star forward has smashed 138 international goals.

Al-Nassr Breaking down Ronaldo's goals summary for Al-Nassr Ronaldo scored 14 goals in 19 appearances for Al-Nassr in the 2022-23 season after leaving Manchester United. The next season, he bagged 50 goals in 51 matches for the club in all competitions. In the 2024-25 season, Ronaldo bagged 35 goals in 41 matches. In the ongoing season, he owns one goal from two appearances. 74 of his goals for Al-Nassr have come in the Saudi Pro League from 77 matches. He has won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot in 2023-24 and 2024-25.