Akshay Oberoi confirms role in SRK's 'King'
What's the story
Actor Akshay Oberoi has confirmed his participation in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this project marks Oberoi's third collaboration with the filmmaker after Fighter and their OTT series Flesh. The actor expressed his excitement about working with Khan, calling it a "dream come true." He also praised the superstar as one of his biggest inspirations and a redefinition of charisma and hard work in Indian cinema.
Actor's statement
'To be a part of a film that stars...'
News18 Showsha quoted Oberoi saying, "To be a part of a film that stars him feels surreal." "I've admired his discipline, his energy, and his generosity as a performer for years, and to finally experience that in person is something I'll always cherish." He added that his association with Anand and producer Mamta Anand is truly special. "I'm soaking in every moment and learning as much as I can from him on set."
Film details
'King' boasts an ensemble cast and high production value
King also features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, and Karanvir Malhotra. The film is currently in production and is scheduled for a grand release in 2026. According to Bollywood Hungama, King has been mounted on a budget of ₹350 crore.