As Anurag Basu's latest film Ludo garners appreciation from fans and critics, he is already in talks to make a sequel to the movie. The director has revealed that "the script of the sequel is partially ready." However, the team is yet to take the final call. Ludo, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and others, was released on November 12. Here's more.

Details 'Creating another version will be commercially beneficial'

Anurag has told Mid-Day, "Creating another version will be commercially beneficial for everyone associated with the project. However, I am mulling over whether or not working on it will be creatively [inspiring], so I am yet to decide." He also revealed that initially he had written 12-15 stories for the film, out of which five were short-listed for the first edition.

Film 'Ludo' inspired from the Mahabharata

Anurag's dark-comedy movie has been appreciated by viewers for its offbeat yet hilarious take on daily life. Talking about the inspiration behind the movie and its characters, the filmmaker said, "The Mahabharata is the biggest example of good, bad, and grey [characters]. Since it emerged to be more prominent than we had intended, we decided to use it, to say what we needed to."

Quote New experience: Anurag on movie releasing on digital platform

"Each night, we look up [online] to see the responses. We are used to checking opening collections of films but this is a new experience. It's nice to see that the digital audience makes an effort to share opinions," he stated.

'Jagga Jasoos' Anurag on 'Jagga Jasoos' sequel: Wish I were rich enough

Anurag had earlier expressed his desire to make a sequel to his 2017 adventure film Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. "I have 60 percent of the story [for the sequel] ready," he had said in an interview that year. "I wish I were rich enough to make the sequel with all my money, but I cannot," he added.

Reviews 'Ludo' received positive reviews from viewers and critics