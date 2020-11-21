Actress Gauahar Khan, who recently entertained fans with her stint in Bigg Boss 14, is all set to tie the knot with Zaid Darbar, this Christmas. After surprising fans with their engagement pictures a few weeks ago, the couple is now looking to get married on December 25 at ITC Maratha in Mumbai. Here is more on this.

Details Couple to have their pre-wedding shoot in Pune

While the wedding will take place in Mumbai, the couple will first head to Fort JadhavGADH Hotel in Pune for their pre-wedding shoot. A source told Pinkvilla that Gauahar wanted to add a royal touch to the pictures and hence they finalized the said location in Pune. The wedding festivities are set to begin from December 22.

Engagement 'She said yes': Gauhar-Zaid's surprise engagement

Earlier this month, the 37-year-old actor got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Zaid. She announced the engagement through an adorable Instagram post that garnered much love from their fans. Gauahar shared a picture, where she was seen looking lovingly at Zaid, and holding a big balloon that had the words, "She said yes," printed on it.

Instagram post A post shared by gauaharkhan on November 21, 2020 at 11:08 am IST

Quote What Gauahar earlier said about dating rumors

The engagement picture arrived months after speculations were rife about Gauahar and Zaid's relationship status and their possible wedding. Earlier this year, when was asked about her relationship with Zaid, Gauahar had said, "You can keep guessing. Some things are personal. As long as you see two people or four people or more happy, it's fine. Let's not judge or put a tag."

Work Gauahar was last seen as 'senior' in 'Bigg Boss 14'