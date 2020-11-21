Under the ongoing anti-drugs probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) searched comedian Bharti Singh's residence in Mumbai on Saturday morning. Reports stated that Bharti and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, have since been summoned for questioning by the central agency. Both have been accused of consuming banned substances. Here are more details on this.

Details Marijuana found at comedian's residence: Reports

Reportedly, an undisclosed quantity of marijuana or "ganja" has also been recovered from Bharti and Harsh's residence. Bharti is popular for her comedy acts on The Kapil Sharma Show. She has also featured in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye, among others. She got married to Harsh on December 3, 2017. The couple currently hosts India's Best Dancer on Sony TV.

Probe Earlier, Arjun Rampal was summoned by NCB

Earlier this month, NCB had raided actor Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades's house in the anti-drugs probe, after which both of them were summoned for questioning by the agency. While Gabriella was questioned over two days, Arjun was questioned for six hours last week. Last month, Gabriella's brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested for his alleged links with drug peddlers.

Developments NCB also searched producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's residence was also recently searched by the NCB, and around 10 grams of cannabis was allegedly found there. After the raid, NCB arrested his wife Shabana Saeed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Shabana was later granted bail by a Mumbai court. Nadiadwala was also questioned by the anti-drugs agency.

SSR's case Sushant Singh Rajput's death and drugs probe

On June 14, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Mumbai residence, allegedly by suicide. Following demands by his fans across the country, the case was handed over to three central agencies, including Central Bureau of Investigation and NCB. After NCB launched a probe into the matter, names of many popular film personalities came to the fore.

History Many Bollywood stars got involved in the drugs case