Recently, one of Sara Ali Khan's old videos went viral where she was seen sharing a memory from her childhood, leaving fans in splits. The viral video shows Sara talking about dancing on the road during a vacation and getting money for it. She said passersby thought, "I was begging." Sara was on a vacation with parents Saif and Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim.

Details 'We are getting money, so let's continue'

Sara and Ibrahim spent plenty of quality time with their parents before their split. Sharing the memories in an earlier interview with Zoom, Sara said when her parents were busy shopping, leaving Ibrahim and her with the help, she started dancing on the road and passersby gave her money. "I realized, we are getting money, so let's continue doing whatever we are doing."

Quote 'People stopped to give money thinking I was begging'

"They (Saif and Amrita) had gone into a shop for something. I was outside with my brother, who was in a pram, and we were with our help. I started dancing. People stopped to give money because they thought I was begging," she said.

Details Not cute, she looked like a beggar: Amrita

When the help informed Saif and Amrita that passersby had found Sara's dancing so cute that they gave her money for it, Amrita came up with a harsh but honest response. The Love Aaj Kal star revealed her mother told the help, "Cute nahi, yeh bhikharan lagi, isliye paise de diye (They did not find her cute, they thought she was a beggar)."

Instagram Post Check out Sara's viral clip here

Instagram post A post shared by viral_videolover on November 20, 2020 at 4:19 pm IST

Quote I have two happy homes: Sara on parents' divorce

Even though Saif and Amrita were one of the most-talked-about couples of Bollywood in the 90s, they parted ways in 2004. Opening up about her parents' divorce, Sara once said, "I am glad my parents weren't together...I know they would have never been happy together." She added that she had "two happy homes and two happy parents."

Work She has 'Coolie No. 1' and 'Atrangi Re' coming up