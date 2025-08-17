Glenn Maxwell equals this T20I record of David Warner: Stats 

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell matched a historic milestone set by former opener David Warner during the third T20I against South Africa on Saturday. The match was held at Cairns, where Australia chased down a target of 173 runs, their highest-ever successful chase at home. Maxwell played a key role in this victory, scoring an impressive 62 runs off just 36 balls and helping his team win with one ball to spare.

Match details Maxwell's innings leads Australia to historic win Maxwell's stellar performance came after Australia was struggling at 88/4 in the 11th over. He hit a four off his first ball and two more in the next over, leading his team to victory. This win also ensured that Australia won the T20I series against South Africa 2-1. Notably, they have never lost an international match at Cairns, having won five Tests, two ODIs, and now one T20I there.

Record achievement Maxwell joins Warner for this record Maxwell's stellar performance also earned him the Player of the Match award for a record-equalling 12th time in T20Is. He now shares this record with David Warner, who has played 110 matches. No other Aussie owns even 10 such honors as former all-rounder Shane Watson (9 awards) is third on this elite list. Adam Zampa and Aaron Finch own eight POTM awards each.

Career 2nd T20I fifty vs SA Maxwell smashed eight fours and two sixes en route to his 36-ball 62*. With this knock, he has raced to 2,833 runs in 124 T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 29.51 as his strike rate reads 156. The tally now includes five tons and 12 fifties. 287 of his runs have come against SA at 28.70. Overall, he has raced to 10,846 T20 runs. This was his 58th fifty (100s: 8).