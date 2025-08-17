These Australian fielders boast 50-plus outfield catches in T20Is

In a remarkable feat, veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has equaled David Warner 's record for the most outfield catches by an Australian fielder in T20Is. The achievement came during Australia's third and final T20I match against South Africa in Cairns. Maxwell completed the catch of half-centurion Dewald Brevis, taking his tally to 62 outfield catches for Australia in T20Is. On this note, let's look at the Aussies with 50-plus catches in T20Is.

Maxwell Glenn Maxwell - 62 catches As mentioned, Maxwell now tops this list thanks to his superb catch to dismiss Brevis. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 62 catches across 124 games. The maximum catches he grabbed in a solitary T20I is three. With the bat, Maxwell has scored 2,833 T20I runs. He averages 29.51 as his strike rate reads 156. The tally includes five tons and 12 fifties. The off-spinner also boasts 49 T20I wickets at 30.04.

Warner David Warner - 62 catches As mentioned, Maxwell equalled Warner's record of 62 takes in T20Is. The former Aussie opener also holds the record for the joint-most catches by an Aussie fielder in a T20I match (4). Meanwhile, Warner bowed out as Australia's leading run-getter in T20Is, amassing 3,277 runs across 110 games at an average of 33.43. His tally includes a ton and 28 half-centuries. The southpaw owned a remarkable strike rate of 142.47 in the format.