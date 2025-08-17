'Need someone mature as Shaktimaan': Mukesh Khanna opposes Ranveer's casting
What's the story
Mukesh Khanna, who played Shaktimaan in the 1990s, has again expressed his reservations about Ranveer Singh playing the titular role in the upcoming film adaptation of the show. In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Khanna said he doesn't see Singh as Shaktimaan and suggested that he would be better suited to play Tamraj Kilvish, the story's villain.
Casting concerns
Khanna's exact words
Khanna said, "You can play Tamraj Kilvish. His face has a mischievous positivity." "This actor, if you tell him to play Shaktimaan, you might enjoy it because he makes you dance, but you need someone mature enough to play Shaktimaan." He added that an actor's real-life image affects their on-screen persona. "Maine kaha dekho, mereko Shaktimaan ke liye actor nahi chahiye, face bhi chahiye."
Image impact
'Mereko Shaktimaan ke liye face nahi chahiye...'
Khanna further elaborated, "Kahin na kahin real-life mein agar aapki image galat hai, toh woh beech mein aati hai." "Kayi log mujhe Ranveer Singh ke liye bolte hai ki arrey sahab yeh nashedi ko Shaktimaan mat banana, humare bachpan ki yaadien khatam ho jaayengi." The show aired from 1997 to 2005 and became a cultural phenomenon.
Film adaptation
Singh still in as lead for 'Shaktimaan' film
Despite Khanna's reservations, Singh is reportedly still the studio's choice for the lead role in the Shaktimaan film. Basil Joseph, who is directing the film, has stated that it will only be made with Singh. He earlier told Bollywood Hungama, "No one else is doing Shaktimaan. It is Ranveer Singh and no one else." The movie has been stuck in limbo for a long time.