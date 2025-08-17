'Need someone mature as Shaktimaan': Mukesh Khanna opposes Ranveer's casting

Khanna said, "You can play Tamraj Kilvish. His face has a mischievous positivity." "This actor, if you tell him to play Shaktimaan, you might enjoy it because he makes you dance, but you need someone mature enough to play Shaktimaan." He added that an actor's real-life image affects their on-screen persona. "Maine kaha dekho, mereko Shaktimaan ke liye actor nahi chahiye, face bhi chahiye."

Film adaptation

Singh still in as lead for 'Shaktimaan' film

Despite Khanna's reservations, Singh is reportedly still the studio's choice for the lead role in the Shaktimaan film. Basil Joseph, who is directing the film, has stated that it will only be made with Singh. He earlier told Bollywood Hungama, "No one else is doing Shaktimaan. It is Ranveer Singh and no one else." The movie has been stuck in limbo for a long time.