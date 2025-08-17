'Ba *ds of Bollywood' first-look: Aryan's Netflix show promises wild surprises
What's the story
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and designer-producer Gauri Khan, is making his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The title was announced earlier at an event in Mumbai, and the first look was unveiled on Sunday, increasing the frenzy around the project. The first glimpse teases a captivating narrative that pays a heartfelt tribute to the industry. The preview will be released on August 20.
Twitter Post
Here's the first look
Zyaada hogaya? Aadat daal lo..🔥 The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20. #TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/VKgtV9XLRW— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 17, 2025
Casting insights
Aryan's meticulous approach to the casting process
In an exclusive interview with Zoom, casting director Karan Mally earlier spoke about the meticulous casting process for Aryan's show. He said, "It was a long process because Aryan is very particular about everything that he wants, which is a good thing." "He doesn't let go of any character, however big or small it is. He has a very clear brief for every character."
Aryan's involvement
Meet the cast of the show
Apart from directing, Aryan has also co-written The Ba***ds of Bollywood with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The show is about "an ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood." It stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal with cameos by Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Karan Johar. The show marks another collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company owned by Shah Rukh and Gauri.