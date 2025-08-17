'Paranthu Po' on OTT: Where to watch Shiva-Mithul Ryan's film Entertainment Aug 17, 2025

"Paranthu Po," a Tamil musical comedy by Ram, follows Gokul (Shiva) and his lively son Anbu (Mithul Ryan) on an unexpected road trip across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The film first premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam before hitting Indian theaters.