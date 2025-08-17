Next Article
'Paranthu Po' on OTT: Where to watch Shiva-Mithul Ryan's film
"Paranthu Po," a Tamil musical comedy by Ram, follows Gokul (Shiva) and his lively son Anbu (Mithul Ryan) on an unexpected road trip across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
The film first premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam before hitting Indian theaters.
How and when to watch the film
After its successful theater run, "Paranthu Po" is now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.
The movie mixes feel-good humor, catchy music, and relatable family moments as it explores modern parenting.
Supporting cast and crew
The cast also features Grace Anthony, Anjali, Vijay Yesudas, and Aju Varghese.
Music is by Santhosh Dhaynidhi with Yuvan Shankar Rajan on background score.