'Great Indian Kapil...' trailer: Kartik-Ananya talk red flags in relationships
What's the story
Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are set to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Netflix released the promo for the new episode, which shows host Kapil Sharma asking them about red and green flags in relationships. One statement was "Calling your ex despite being in a relationship." Aaryan admitted he has done that, much to Panday's dismay, who called it a red flag.
The show
'The Great Indian Kapil Show's new season
The Great Indian Kapil Show recently began its fourth season on Netflix. The first episode featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently filming for her upcoming movie, Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The second episode featured the Indian Women's cricket team, who won the ODI World Cup in 2025. The new episode will air on the streaming service on Saturday.
Twitter Post
See the promo here
New-age romance matlab— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 2, 2026
ishq ya issues?🫶😜 pic.twitter.com/pJXR6aSHgn
Career updates
Aaryan and Panday's upcoming projects
Meanwhile, the duo's film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had an underwhelming run at the box office due to competition from Dhurandhar. Aaryan is now gearing up for Nagzilla, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. Meanwhile, Panday is currently filming for her Amazon Prime Video series, Call Me Bae.