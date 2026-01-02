'Great Indian Kapil...' trailer: Kartik-Ananya talk red flags in relationships

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:27 pm Jan 02, 202604:27 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are set to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Netflix released the promo for the new episode, which shows host Kapil Sharma asking them about red and green flags in relationships. One statement was "Calling your ex despite being in a relationship." Aaryan admitted he has done that, much to Panday's dismay, who called it a red flag.