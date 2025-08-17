Next Article
James Gunn is already working on 'Superman' sequel
James Gunn has wrapped up a detailed outline for the next Superman movie, jumping into scriptwriting as no official production or release dates have been announced for the Superman sequel.
This sequel will follow Gunn's first Superman film, which hits theaters in July 2025.
WB is betting big on Gunn's DC Universe
The first film is already making waves with $589 million at the box office and strong reviews (83% on Rotten Tomatoes).
Gunn and Warner Bros. are doubling down on DC's future—expanding with projects like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface, and a new Wonder Woman, all part of a big 10-year plan for movies, shows, games, and more.
If you're into superhero universes or just love seeing what's next for DC, this is one to watch.