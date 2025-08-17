James Gunn is already working on 'Superman' sequel

WB is betting big on Gunn's DC Universe

The first film is already making waves with $589 million at the box office and strong reviews (83% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Gunn and Warner Bros. are doubling down on DC's future—expanding with projects like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface, and a new Wonder Woman, all part of a big 10-year plan for movies, shows, games, and more.

If you're into superhero universes or just love seeing what's next for DC, this is one to watch.