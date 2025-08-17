'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Pre-show 'Agnipariksha' to introduce all-Commoners twist

You can catch both Agnipariksha and Bigg Boss 9 Telugu on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium. Nagarjuna is back as host, and this season features two separate houses: one for celebrities and one for commoners.

All about 'Agnipariksha'

Agnipariksha brings a fresh twist—15 shortlisted commoners face off in challenges, with the top three earning spots in the main Bigg Boss house.

Sreemukhi hosts the pre-show, filmed at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

It's a new way to shake up contestant selection and keep things interesting!