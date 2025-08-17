'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Pre-show 'Agnipariksha' to introduce all-Commoners twist
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is launching on September 7, 2025. But before the main event, a digital pre-show called Agnipariksha streams from August 22.
In this special lead-up, 15 commoners will compete in tasks judged by ex-contestants Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep.
Where to watch 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9'
You can catch both Agnipariksha and Bigg Boss 9 Telugu on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.
Nagarjuna is back as host, and this season features two separate houses: one for celebrities and one for commoners.
All about 'Agnipariksha'
Agnipariksha brings a fresh twist—15 shortlisted commoners face off in challenges, with the top three earning spots in the main Bigg Boss house.
Sreemukhi hosts the pre-show, filmed at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.
It's a new way to shake up contestant selection and keep things interesting!