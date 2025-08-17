'25-30 shots fired...no prior threats': Elvish's father on attack

In a shocking incident, over two dozen bullets were fired at the Gurugram residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav in the early hours of Sunday. The attack was carried out by three unidentified bike-borne assailants between 5:30am and 6:00am. Yadav's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, has confirmed that they were all asleep during the incident and that his son was not home as he is currently traveling for work. Here's what he said.

Attack details Attackers were outside my house, says father Ram revealed that they were able to see the attackers in the CCTV footage, and about 25-30 shots were fired. "We could see three men outside our house in the CCTV footage. One was standing ahead with his bike, while there were two who were outside our gate and fired the rounds." He added that no prior threat or warning had been received before this incident. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Twitter Post Elvish's father speaks to the media VIDEO | Gurugram: YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s father, Ram Avtar Yadav, claims that three miscreants fired around 25–30 rounds at their residence in Gurugram. He says, “The police administration is doing its job well. Our family was present at home when the Firing incident happened. I… pic.twitter.com/4gcWnPOth9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2025

Investigation progress Police collect samples and footage from the spot The police have reached the spot and collected footage and samples. Senior officials of the Gurugram Police were seen outside the YouTuber's residence in Sector 56, questioning people around. A video also showed multiple bullet marks on the doors and windows of his lavish house. Meanwhile, Elvish is yet to issue an official statement on this incident.