Gurugram: Singer Fazilpuria survives targeted shooting, probe underway

Popular Haryanvi singer and rapper Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, was the target of a shooting attack on Friday (July 14). The incident took place near Badshahpur, on the outskirts of Gurugram . Multiple shots were reportedly fired at his car by unidentified assailants. Fortunately, he managed to escape unhurt. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Incident details Incident details and police investigation The shooting occurred on the Southern Peripheral Road stretch. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the assailants fled without leaving any injuries behind. The local police have launched an investigation into the incident, but the motive behind this targeted attack remains unclear. Authorities are probing all possible angles, including a potential link to past controversies involving Fazilpuria.

Career highlights Fazilpuria's rise to fame Fazilpuria, who hails from Fazilpur village near Gurugram, has been a key player in the Haryanvi and Punjabi music scene for years. He shot to fame with his 2014 hit song Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull, which was later featured in the Bollywood film Kapoor & Sons (2016). His other popular tracks include Jimmy Choo, Party, and Millionaire.