You won't get new Office features on Windows 10 anymore

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer be adding new features to its Office apps (Microsoft 365) on Windows 10, starting next year. The company will continue to provide security updates for these apps on the older operating system until October 2028. However, the discontinuation of new feature support will be done in a phased manner starting August 2026.

Gradual phase-out How Microsoft will phase out feature updates The discontinuation of new features will be a gradual process. First, Microsoft 365 Personal and Family users, as well as Current Channel users on the business side, will stop receiving new features in August next year. Next, monthly enterprise channel users on Windows 10 will see this change on October 13, 2026. Finally, semi-annual enterprise channel users will follow suit by January 12, 2027.

Update assurance Users need to upgrade to Windows 11 Earlier this year, Microsoft had to reverse its decision on security updates for Office apps on Windows 10. However, at that time, the company did not disclose its plan to stop adding new features starting in 2026. This means that users will have to upgrade their systems to Windows 11 if they want access to the latest features of Microsoft 365.