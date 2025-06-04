What's the story

NVIDIA has overtaken Microsoft to become the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

According to a CNBC report, the AI chip giant's shares rose by 3% to $141.4 on Tuesday, pushing its market value to an astounding $3.45 trillion—just ahead of Microsoft's $3.44 trillion.

This is another milestone in NVIDIA's rapid rise as it continues to dominate the AI hardware space.