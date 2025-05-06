May 06, 202510:21 am

What's the story

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is acquiring Windsurf, an AI-assisted coding tool formerly known as Codeium.

The deal, which is worth about $3 billion, is OpenAI's biggest acquisition so far.

The move could make OpenAI more competitive in the fast-growing space of AI-powered coding assistants.

These tools are aimed at generating code from natural language commands.