How Kuldeep Yadav has fared against England in Tests: Stats

Team India is eyeing a bifitting comeback after losing the Test series opener to England at Headingley. The two teams now head to Edgbaston, which will host the 2nd Test from July 2. With Jasprit Bumrah's availability shrouded in mystery, the Indian XI could see a change or two. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav is expected to make his Test comeback.

Test career A look at his Test career Despite limited opportunities in Tests, Kuldeep has done an able job. In 13 matches, the left-arm wrist-spinner has bagged 56 wickets at 22.16. He owns 4 five-wicket hauls with the best of 5/40. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has taken 38 wickets in nine home matches at 23.39. Meanwhile, he has picked 18 scalps at 19.55 in away matches (home of opposition).

England His run against England As of now, Kuldeep has featured in six Tests against England, taking 21 wickets at an average of 22.28. His tally includes a fifer. His best innings haul against England came in the 2024 Dharamsala Test. It was also his last Test appearance against the side. Kuldeep took 5/72 and 2/40 as India won the match by an innings and 64 runs.

Information Solitary Test appearance in England Kuldeep has played only two matches in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). In England, he went wicketless in his solitary outing, in 2018 at Lord's. He conceded 44 runs from nine overs.