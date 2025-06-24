Headingley Test: Duckett, Crawley set records with 188-run opening stand 

England's opening pair, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley , etched their names in the history books by achieving a remarkable partnership during the 1st Test match against India at Headingley, Leeds. The duo put together a mammoth 188-run opening stand as England attempted to chase 371. As per Cricbuzz, they recorded the highest opening partnership at this venue in Tests. This is also the second-highest opening partnership for England in the fourth innings of a Test.

Day 5 England openers dominate India on Day 5 Duckett and Crawley came out to bat in the final session on Day 4, with India setting a 371-run target. They negotiated the Indian bowlers to return unbeaten. The duo restarted with the same vigor on the fifth morning. While Crawley held his end, Duckett launched a counter-attack. Duckett completed a 121-ball ton, while Crawley scored 65 off 126 balls. The partnership was finally broken by Prasidh Krishna, who dismissed Crawley and Ollie Pope in quick succession.

Record Record opening stand for England As mentioned, the 188-run partnership between the two is the highest for the opening wicket at this venue. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is also the second-highest opening partnership for England in the fourth innings of a Test. They went past Michael Atherton and Graham Gooch, who added 203 runs against Australia in the 1991 Adelaide Test. Only three other 100-plus opening stands in this regard have been recorded for England against India.