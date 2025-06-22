Lowest all-out totals with three individual tons in Test cricket

India racked up a formidable 471 (1st innings) against England in the 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds. Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134) all struck centuries, powering the visitors. However, India suffered a middle-order collapse on Day 2. As per Cricbuzz, India recorded the lowest all-out total that had three individual hundreds. Have a look at this list.

#1 India: 471 vs England, Headingley, 2025 In the 2025 Headingley Test, India recorded an impressive first-innings total of 471/10 against England, thanks to centuries from Jaiswal, Gill, and Pant. India were 359/3 by stumps on Day 1. However, they perished on 471 from a commanding position (430/3) the following morning. India lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs. England's Shoaib Bashir and Ben Stokes took four wickets each.

#2 South Africa: 475 vs England, Centurion, 2016 South Africa suffered a similar collapse against England in 2016 in Centurion. Centuries from Stephen Cook (115), Hashim Amla (109), and Quinton de Kock (129*) propelled the Proteas to 475 in the first innings. With a double-century stand between Cook and Amla, SA were 237/1 at one stage. However, England's comeback was staged by Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, and Stokes.