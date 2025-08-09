Nagarjuna's classic 'Siva' to re-release in theaters

The iconic 1989 Telugu film, Siva, starring superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and directed by Ram Gopal Varma , is set for a grand re-release in theaters. The announcement was made on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Annapurna Studios, the studio behind the original film. It will be released in 4K and Dolby Atmos with Hindi and Tamil versions to follow later. The re-release date is awaited.

Teaser details Teaser of 'Siva' re-release to be attached to 'Coolie' The first teaser of the re-released Siva will be attached to Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie, which hits theaters on August 14 and also stars Nagarjuna. The teaser will give audiences a glimpse into the revamped soundscape and visuals of the movie. The film, produced by Akkineni Venkat, is a gripping tale of students exploited by anti-social elements, based on Varma's own experiences as a student in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. It also stars Amala and Raghuvaran.

Director's insights Nagarjuna, Varma on why they're re-releasing 'Siva' Speaking about the re-release, Nagarjuna said, "Siva was the film that gave me an iconic hero status, making my character truly unforgettable." "We felt we owed it to the audience who made it such a cult classic, and also to a new generation who may have only seen it on YouTube." Varma added that they have used advanced AI technology to convert the original mono mix of Siva into Dolby Atmos for this re-release.