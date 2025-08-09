Will Samantha mark her comeback with 'Peddi' special song?
What's the story
The upcoming sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan, may feature a special song with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. If this happens, it will be a reunion of the Rangasthalam stars. While the official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest that discussions are already underway between the makers and Ruth Prabhu. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shivaraj Sukumaran in key roles.
Past concerns
Actor's previous stance on special songs
Ruth Prabhu, who is known for her electrifying performance in the special song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, had previously spoken about her experience. She told Galatta Plus, "I had never done that before. So it was honestly a challenge to myself, and I was only going to do it once because I just accepted it as a challenge."
Film details
More about 'Peddi'
Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is a sports drama set in rural India. In the film, Charan will be seen in a rugged avatar and will play multiple sports, with cricket being the most prominent. The film promises to be a high-octane, rooted drama. It will release on March 27, 2026.