Next Article
'Baaghi 4' gets 'A' rating from CBFC
Baaghi 4, the latest chapter in the action-packed franchise, has scored an "A" rating from the CBFC.
Starring Tiger Shroff and directed by A Harsha, the film lands in theaters on September 5 with Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu joining the cast.
Teaser is yet to be unveiled
The teaser runs for just under two minutes—though fans are still waiting on its release date.
Filming wrapped up in July, with both Shroff and Bajwa sharing their excitement online.
Since kicking off in 2016 (with Shraddha Kapoor as the original lead), Baaghi has built a reputation for next-level action sequences and keeps raising the bar with every movie.